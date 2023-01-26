National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.71

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.71 and traded as high as C$99.39. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$99.20, with a volume of 563,725 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$95.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.76.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,523,419.92. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total value of C$1,120,529.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,087.71. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

