National Bankshares Analysts Give MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) a C$26.50 Price Target

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a C$26.50 target price by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAG. Cormark decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$27.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.13.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down C$1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.61. 281,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.