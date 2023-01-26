National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 41,297 shares.The stock last traded at $58.74 and had previously closed at $58.70.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $891.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.29.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $117,958.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $117,958.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

