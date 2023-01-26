National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.34

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

National Research Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%.

National Research Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 14,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $609,454.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,465,732 shares in the company, valued at $183,005,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 66,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Research by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in National Research by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Research by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in National Research by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.