NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.17 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $200.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00011014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00076993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024973 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,934,447 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 849,934,447 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3451633 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $166,469,152.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

