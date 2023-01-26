Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $137.63 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $137.63 million and $27.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00386239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00768061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00095317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00572386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00193305 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

