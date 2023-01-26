Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $130.50 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,029.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00381777 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015657 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.00755058 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00095257 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00576113 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00187069 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
