Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $130.50 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,029.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00381777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.00755058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00095257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00576113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00187069 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

