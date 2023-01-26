NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 219.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 512,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 189.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 421,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $30,425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $22,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.15 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.