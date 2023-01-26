Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $367.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.38. The company has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.