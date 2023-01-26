Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $367.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

