NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.74 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

