NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $2.00 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.