New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading 3.5% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 51,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 157,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
