New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading 3.5% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 51,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 157,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,520,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 129,709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 462,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

