New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

