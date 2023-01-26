New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.35% of New Jersey Resources worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after buying an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $49.88. 91,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,407. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.