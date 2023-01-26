NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Guggenheim from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

