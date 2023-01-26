NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.78. 7,498,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,240. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

