NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 28,477,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,473,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

