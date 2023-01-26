NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8125 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 92.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 1,069,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,509. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,263 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 77.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,482 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 297.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,232 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

