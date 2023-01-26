NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to “Sell”

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NDRBF opened at $10.76 on Thursday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
