Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
