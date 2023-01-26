Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.02. 352,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $247.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.