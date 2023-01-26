Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.55.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.79. 506,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,735. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.