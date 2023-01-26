Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $238.78. The stock had a trading volume of 625,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,724. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

