Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $242.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

