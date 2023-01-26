Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,738,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,489,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

