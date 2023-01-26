Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 44,288 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 89,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.17. 274,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.

