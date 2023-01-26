Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $3.60 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.02. 910,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $105.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

