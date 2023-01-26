Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $201,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.