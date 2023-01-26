Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 77,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $52.40.
Featured Stories
