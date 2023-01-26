Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FALN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

