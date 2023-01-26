Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. 44,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,061. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

