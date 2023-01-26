Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWPX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NWPX opened at $35.63 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $122.98 million during the quarter. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 508,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 57.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 112.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

