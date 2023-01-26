Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.8% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,398. The stock has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

