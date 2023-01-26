NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NSK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPSKY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 10,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. NSK has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

