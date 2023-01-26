NSUR COIN (NSUR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,967.08

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $31,967.08 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00406150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,553.91 or 0.28508733 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587800 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

