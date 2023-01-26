NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $152.50. 324,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average is $162.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.