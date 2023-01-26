NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,892. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

