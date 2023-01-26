NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,026,287. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

