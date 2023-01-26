NTV Asset Management LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. 1,686,665 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

