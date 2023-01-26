NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,790 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,582,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

