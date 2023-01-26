NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPHB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.27. 113,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,382. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

