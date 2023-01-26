NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,108,000 after purchasing an additional 74,718 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,450,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,783. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $358.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

