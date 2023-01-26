NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.00. 1,014,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,388. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

