Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.56. 1,490,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,321. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

