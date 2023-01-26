Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Earnings Beat

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $168.71 and last traded at $165.86. Approximately 523,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,716,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.67.

The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 57.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

