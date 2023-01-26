NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Achieves $133.58 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $133.58 million and approximately $102.07 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

