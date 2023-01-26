Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.2% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 77,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

