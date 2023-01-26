Oasis Network Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $319.35 million and $47.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.77 or 0.06953965 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00078258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00056383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025336 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

