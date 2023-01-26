Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $223.73 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $223.73 million and approximately $66.42 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

